NPA creates dedicated 'task force' in response to Zondo commission's report

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has established a dedicated “task force” to respond to the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture's first report published last week.

A review of all cases covered by the report, including those already proclaimed by its Investigating Directorate (ID), will be conducted.

“It builds on the work done within the NPA over the past few years in collaboration with the Zondo commission and other law enforcement partners,” NPA spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga said on Wednesday.

The ID is central in the NPA’s response to the commission’s reports and is investigating several matters mentioned therein.

“The ID is well-placed to respond to the commission’s reports and has commenced a process to proactively prepare to respond appropriately to the recommendations within its mandate.

“The [directorate] is onboarding resources from the Zondo commission, including the transfer of the digital forensic capacity to the NPA, while taking steps, through National Treasury, to increase its capacity proportionate to the demands emanating from the commission's reports,” said Mhaga.