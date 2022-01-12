Let's not have another inquiry in vain, please

A week ago, part one of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, Corruption and Fraud in the Public Sector Including Organs of State report was released.



Commonly known as the Zondo commission, the inquiry was established in 2018 by former president Jacob Zuma, pursuant to the remedial action taken by then public protector, Adv Thuli Madonsela, in her State of Capture report...