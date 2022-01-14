Letters

Sisulu to pay political price for attack on judges

By Reader Letter - 14 January 2022 - 13:58
Minister of tourism Lindiwe Sisulu is clearly out of line, and will no doubt pay a heavy political price for her utterances, the writer says.
Minister of tourism Lindiwe Sisulu is clearly out of line, and will no doubt pay a heavy political price for her utterances, the writer says.
Image: GCIS

Our effervescent and outspoken Lindiwe Sisulu has, like a tigress, taken a swipe at the judiciary, causing Judge Zondo to lose his cool. Sisulu's Scottish volatility has set the proverbial cat amongst the pigeons.... relegating black judges to mediocrity.

She is clearly out of line, and will no doubt pay a heavy political price for her utterances.

The portfolio she currently holds is rather wishy washy, almost like a banishment from the seat of ANC power. This outburst against such esteemed and learned men and women will probably herald her departure from the murky waters of SA politics.

Zondo thinks she is a “Fandan”, a pretentious idiot.

Peter Bachtis, Lakefield, Benoni

EFF hits back at 'attention-seeking' Zondo over criticism of Lindiwe Sisulu

The EFF has accused acting chief justice Raymond Zondo of “effectively trying to outlaw political commentary” in his stinging response to an article ...
News
1 day ago

Sisulu consulting lawyers after stinging rebuke by acting chief justice

Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu is consulting her lawyers after a stinging rebuke by acting chief justice Raymond Zondo for an article she wrote.
News
1 day ago

Lindiwe Sisulu fires another salvo in war of words — but did she copy speech by former UK attorney-general?

Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu has fired another missive in response to widespread criticism of an article she penned raising concerns about the ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cyril's sharp exit: ANC President Ramaphosa leaves ANCWL meeting after Covid-19 ...
Parliament fire flares up as strong winds sweep through Cape Town