Sisulu to pay political price for attack on judges

Our effervescent and outspoken Lindiwe Sisulu has, like a tigress, taken a swipe at the judiciary, causing Judge Zondo to lose his cool. Sisulu's Scottish volatility has set the proverbial cat amongst the pigeons.... relegating black judges to mediocrity.

She is clearly out of line, and will no doubt pay a heavy political price for her utterances.

The portfolio she currently holds is rather wishy washy, almost like a banishment from the seat of ANC power. This outburst against such esteemed and learned men and women will probably herald her departure from the murky waters of SA politics.

Zondo thinks she is a “Fandan”, a pretentious idiot.

Peter Bachtis, Lakefield, Benoni