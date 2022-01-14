Compassion needs to be our new religion in 2022

Disparities a serious threat to international order

Lindiwe Sisulu’s comments on our constitution and the gross inequality in our political system, which has left the masses impoverished, must be seriously tackled to prevent a blowout in our country.



The year 2021 took its toll on us medically, socially and financially. We lost our loved ones in a raging pandemic. Let us join hands in praying for peace, stability, prosperity and hope from a marauding virus in 2022. We pray for peace, for the whole of humanity with its myriad of diversified peoples...