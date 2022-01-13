Politicians should mind their language

The governing party, the ANC, is scheduled to hold its national conference when it will elect its leaders at the tail end of this year. It may be a party political affair, but as the dominant party in our politics what happens in the ANC and who its members choose to lead it is of national interest.



As with every election, the ANC contestation for power within the party will be preceded by a silly season in which observers would often be left wondering what is wrong with those jostling for power and influence...