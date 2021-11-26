Godisamang Khunou wins DLA award for creative use of virtual reality

Filmmaker uses technology to explore politics of sex

SA award-winning filmmaker Godisamang Khunou walked away with an award in the fifth edition of Digital Lab Africa (DLA) for using virtual reality (VR) to tell a story.



Khunou was among the seven leading African digital arts innovators who won a DLA award last month. The seven winners were able to use mediums such as animation, extended reality, which is part of VR, and video gaming to tell stories about Africa. Khunou used virtual reality in telling her story, Black Women and Sex...