Prince Buthelezi is a true leader who can help SA

By REDAER LETTER - 24 November 2021 - 10:04
IFP president emiratus Mangosuthu Buthelezi.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

I salute IFP founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi for his role in South African politics and his views during the local government elections. He was not campaigning but stated the gospel truth as it is.

He showed maturity and that he is a seasoned politician. As usual, he mentioned facts which no one could state, includingsome IFP leaders themselves. He spoke about joblessness, lack of service delivery, crime and empty promises.

He was the proverbial 12th player on the political field. He utilised his experience to convey the message. If the IFP and our country could use his leadership skills profitably, all of us stand to benefit.

Well done Shenge, you showed political maturity!

Zinhle Mashinini, Thokoza, Ekurhuleni

