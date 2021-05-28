Buthelezi leadership exemplary

I would like to thank iNkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi for all the guidance he had been giving to the Zulu nation, the monarchy and other traditional leaders.

This was witnessed again after the bowing out of King Goodwill Zwelithini and his wife, Queen Mantfombi LaDlamini. He made it a point that both are planted in dignity and through the culture of the Zulu nation. We do not know if the Zulu nation would have been accorded similar respect if he were not around.

We do not know too if the throne would have been respected and given such dignity had it not been for Buthelezi.

Thank you Shenge. May God bless you. Your leadership is exemplary in many ways.

Maletsatse Sebotsa, Kimberley