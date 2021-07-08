A technique to make humans calmer and more peaceful

Transcendental meditation being used to reduce hostility and violence around the world

Leaders worldwide face a challenging task: uniting their fractured and crippled countries in the midst of a raging pandemic with economic devastation and societal discord fuelling terrorism and conflict. Achieving unity under these stressful conditions is a daunting task but it can and must be done.



Can conventional strategies and tactics truly defeat all adversaries during these challenging times of pandemic, protest and economic collapse? An ideal defence against conflict and terrorism is a proven, state-of-the-art, non-violent alternative that actually prevents adversaries from arising in the first place. This alternative gives warriors a strategic and profound proactive advantage by preventing conflict, war and terrorism before they occur, for far less than the cost of conventional defences...