Soccer

Chiefs aim for back-to-back victories as they face Arrows

While Downs look for their first MDC league win

By Charles Baloyi - 17 September 2021 - 08:12
Thato Makua of Kaizer Chiefs challenged by Morapedi Ralenkoane of Orlando Pirates.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

After their opening day victory over Orlando Pirates in the Soweto derby, Kaizer Chiefs will be eyeing back-to-back wins in the DStv Diski Challenge Rewired reserve league against Golden Arrows.  

Chiefs will visit Arrows for their second league game at the Princess Magogo Stadium in Durban tomorrow at 10am.

Coach Vela Khumalo will hope they continue from where they left off against Arrows.

Arrows played to a 1-1 draw against champions AmaZulu in Durban last week and they will fancy their chances against Chiefs at home.

While Arrows will entertain Chiefs at home, AmaZulu travel to Tshwane to face Mamelodi Sundowns at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville tomorrow at 12pm.

In a repeat of last season’s cup final where Usuthu defeated Sundowns 2-0 at the FNB Stadium in May, coach Surprise Moriri hopes his team would collect their first three points of the season.

Moriri’s charges are looking for their first league win.

“The intensity was too high in the first game. It was not like a friendly game. SuperSport gave us a run for our money in the first game. We have to look back to where we can improve preparing for the second game. We will go back to work on our mistakes and make sure that we improve in the next game,” said Moriri. 

“We have to work on a couple of things before we can become a better team,” added Moriri.

Fixtures

Tomorrow: Arrows v Chiefs, Princess Magogo Stadium, 10am; Sundowns v AmaZulu, Lucas Moripe Stadium, 12pm.

Sunday: Gallants v Swallows, Old Peter Mokaba Stadium, 10am; TS Galaxy v Cape Town City, Tsakane Stadium, 10am; Pirates v Chippa, Rand Stadium, 10am; Royal AM v Maritzburg, Chatsworth Stadium, 10am; Sekhukhune United v SuperSport, Makhulong Stadium, 10am; Stellenbosch v Baroka, Idas Valley Sports Ground, 10am.

