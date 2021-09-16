The time to vote the thieves and robbers out is now

I had a case that needed the attention of the police. After reporting it at one of our police stations, I was told that the nature of that case belongs to the other district.

My feet immediately turned towards the police station I was referred to. Before I even arrived at that station, calls from the accused were already nagging me on my phone. The loopholes in our justice system and in all our government departments have gone way too far.

When the justice system has loopholes, it becomes the den of thieves and robbers. What kind of country have we become since 1994? What kind of robbery escalates until police stations get robbed of their own ammunition?

When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice, but when the wicked beareth rule, the people mourn, says the Lord. We all have a responsibility to vote the thieves and robbers out. Our lives can't continue to be at their mercy.

Wake up before it's too late Mzansi. The future of this nation depends on your choices.

Norman V Mahlangu, Siyabuswa, Mpumalanga