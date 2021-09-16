South Africa

Cop sues police ministry over 'sexual harassment' by boss

Man claims he was traumatised by commander's advances

16 September 2021 - 07:58
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

A police officer who was allegedly sexually harassed by his station commander has filed a R10m lawsuit against police minister Bheki Cele for neglecting to investigate a grievance lodged and for allegedly failing to create a conducive working environment for the victim.

Constable Tumelo Masenamela, 33, issued summons against the minister last week demanding to be paid damages for emotional shock and trauma, future medical costs for psychotherapy and impaired mental health...

