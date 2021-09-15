DA opposed to multiparty democracy

What the coronavirus pandemic has laid bare in society are the hallmarks of white privilege, which make beneficiaries to be harbingers of colonial imposition. Knowledge monopoly tendencies within the DA enable some to dictate speculative opinions fraught with deceit, questioning the credibility of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).

Whatever its merits or faults, the IEC pulled out all stops to deliver free and fair by-elections across the country in a harsh environment. The success of the elections can be attributed to the agility of the IEC to serve the nation with distinction.

It’s against this backdrop that the IEC explored varied ways to tackle the upcoming local government elections. The resolute firmness in which the IEC goes about its work saw Justice Dikgang Moseneke tasked with examining the combined impact of the outbreak and Covid-19 regulations to the election in a quest to reduce the burden that may arise from litigation.

It persevered with steadfast resolve to fulfil its constitutional mandate without hindrance, despite the flip-flopping of some parties and the ineptitude of others. Commendable as it is, the IEC took a proactive step to seek a directive on the desirability and validity of postponing elections due to the pandemic.

The Constitutional Court has ordered the IEC to push ahead with elections and reopen the candidate list process to remedy any unintended prejudice suffered during registration. It’s naive for the DA to cry foul because the process would afford everyone a chance to do the right thing at the prescribed time.

This bolsters a common narrative that multiparty democracy based on equal opportunities for all is anathema to the DA.

Morgan Phaahla, Vosloorus