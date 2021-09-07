Most South Africans reject divisive ANC party line

The recent riots and their rampant destruction of property and looting will be a bigger unintended political consequence for factions within the ANC than they could’ve imagined.

The ANC has always been arrogant enough to believe that most South Africans care about it and its ongoing infighting. ANC members of parliament believe that, like them, most South Africans have a communist mentality which places the ANC at the centre of their lives.

In reality this is simply not the case.

The ANC selfish and evil objectives of destruction, racial tensions and enslavement by the ordinary citizen to a big bloated government has backfired. Instead, moderate South Africans of all walks of life have instead done things for and by themselves.

How the all-controlling ANC must hate what is happening on the ground. Different ANC factions, particularly RET (radical economic transformation), were banking on South Africans being divided as a result of the destruction caused. The narrative the RET faction was hoping to create has simply been ignored by most.

The government is creating a failed and failing state every day. This was clearly illustrated in videos that went viral of how SAPS members were unable to apprehend looters.

South Africans, irrespective of race, have rejected the looting minority who caused havoc.

Despite the continuous narratives by the ANC, EFF and even the mainstream media, of a nation divided by race, the actual events on the ground tell a very different story. The truth is that the majority of South Africans are peace loving and want to live side by side with each other irrespective of race to together build the rainbow nation.

Manny de Freitas is DA MP and shadow minister of tourism