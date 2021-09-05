'Kebby Maphatsoe died an angry man,' says brother as ANC honours his last wishes

The president of the now disbanded uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) Kebby Maphatsoe was a soft man who died angry due to the lies spewed about him, his brother said during his funeral in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Lehlokoa Maphatsoe slammed reports that his brother died in hospital, saying he in fact passed away in his sleep at home. Attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful and paramedics declared him dead with heart failure identified as the cause of death.

“Kebby died being an angry man, his softness gave him a heart attack. I remember when there were these rumours that Kebby ran away from the [ANC] camps - enemy agent. I ended up fighting with him and said, 'My brother, enough is enough, you must now talk.'

“But, because he loved his organisation, he said, 'No, if I can say what happened, I’ll be breaking my organisation the ANC,'” Lehlokoa told mourners.

Maphatsoe served as deputy minister of defence from 2014 to 2019 and was a staunch supporter of former president Jacob Zuma.

Maphatsoe called on Zuma not to hand himself over to the police in June after the Constitutional Court judgment that sentenced the former president to 15 months in prison.

“This man has run his race and has accomplished his mission, though he died being an angry man,” said his brother.