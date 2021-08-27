POLL | Do you think Percy Tau's move to Al Ahly is the right one?

Football fans have flooded social media with reaction to Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau joining Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

After weeks of anticipation, Al Ahly finally announced Tau's signing this week from English Premier League outfit Brighton & Hove Albion

The move reunites Tau with former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane.

Mosimane has promised to give the player game time and return him to the form of old that saw the star move from Sundowns to Brighton in 2018.

While many celebrated the deal, claiming it will give Tau much-needed game time, others claimed he left Europe too early.

What do you think?