Property's the best way to invest

Let's invest in property good people. I'm not saying you must stop spoiling yourself with the most expensive bags, shoes, clothes, etc. Focus on the things that will add value instead of losing value the minute they leave the store.

Showing off will bring nothing but tears in the long run. Things are just at the tip of our fingers, we have digitally smart banks where you invest your money and watch it growing rapidly without going to the bank.

There are more ways of killing a cat than by choking it with cream. It doesn't mean you have to be a millionaire to start investing. Start with a little amount, gradually you'll get there. Stop entertaining those "ask me how" on social media; if they were really making money they wouldn't have time to go around like headless chickens chowing people's money.

Don't let those smooth talkers blindfold you to fulfil their mission. I bleed when I hear how our grandparents are crooked at church. Let's educate them to be money wise as well. Property is a lifetime investment.

Sara Makala, Three Rivers