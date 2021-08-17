The Mix breaks the mould in Waterfall City
Invest in this new-age residential development in Midrand
Security, prime location and technology are driving property sales. The award-winning Waterfall Precinct in Johannesburg has been designed around people and created as a cosmopolitan region where people can thrive in all spheres of their lives. Attacq and D2E Properties have collaborated to introduce The Mix Waterfall, a one-of-a-kind, innovative and new-age residential development that has grabbed the attention of aspiring investors and homeowners.
Triple layer security
Research shows 50% of Midrand’s market have been purchased within sectional title and estate developments over the past 12 months in search for secure gated communities. Waterfall presents an integrated public security system including features such as access control to every residential estate, business park and big retail centre, 24-hour patrolled security, CCTV cameras, number plate surveillance and facial recognition.
The Mix also offers advanced biometric access control to the parking, main lobbies and lifts. Enjoy 24-hour security from the moment you enter Waterfall City right through to when you walk into your apartment at The Mix.
Strategically located
Situated midway between Johannesburg and Pretoria, the Waterfall Precinct is central to all the main Gauteng areas and lies within Midrand. The population increased by 73% between 2011 and 2019; 58% more than what Sandton has achieved – proof of the demand.
Inspired by the central location, The Mix has been positioned atop the iconic Mall of Africa, where you can easily access retail and Blue-chip companies within minutes. It’s also close to the Gautrain Station via the bus route system or road networks, such as the N1 highway and Allandale Road to easily Sandton, Pretoria and Fourways.
Soaring sales success
Comprising studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments starting from R999,000, the Mix achieved R100m sales within the first two days of the public launch, a testament to the convenient around-the-clock lifestyle the development provides its residents. Due to increased demand, the Mix development team has reconfigured the top floors to include 24 newly designed two-bedroom and 2.5-bathroom duplexes, and 12 curated penthouses with larger balconies and two parking bays.
Buying off-plan enables you to purchase directly from the developer and save on paying transfer duty. You will also be paying towards a lower base cost and enjoy seeing capital appreciation when The Mix has completed construction.
Eighteen facilities within one secure address
To make your morning routine simple, The Mix has active zones, a wellness studio and a place to walk your dog while getting your daily exercise. Grab breakfast at the deli or hold your morning meetings at the restaurant for a change of scenery. Providing the ideal fit to your business ambitions, The Mix caters to your entrepreneurial needs with co-working spaces. Following a productive workday, make sure you prioritise time to unwind at the rooftop pool deck and infinity pool. Enjoy weekend braais with friends and neighbours at the residents-only facilities or settle in for a relaxed evening at the amphitheatre movie spot.
Residents will also have access to The Mix Passport, a dedicated app, to complement their on-the-go lifestyle. Simply book a gym session or organise cleaning through the concierge services all with a simple click of a button. The options are endless in making everyday routines effortless. The integration of smart technology ensures you will be on top of it all.
Capitalise on this off-plan period where you can secure your home in the heart of the sought-after, award-winning Waterfall City and truly live that cosmopolitan, on-the-go lifestyle you have been working for.
This article was paid for by D2E Properties.