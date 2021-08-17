The Mix breaks the mould in Waterfall City

Security, prime location and technology are driving property sales. The award-winning Waterfall Precinct in Johannesburg has been designed around people and created as a cosmopolitan region where people can thrive in all spheres of their lives. Attacq and D2E Properties have collaborated to introduce The Mix Waterfall, a one-of-a-kind, innovative and new-age residential development that has grabbed the attention of aspiring investors and homeowners.

Triple layer security

Research shows 50% of Midrand’s market have been purchased within sectional title and estate developments over the past 12 months in search for secure gated communities. Waterfall presents an integrated public security system including features such as access control to every residential estate, business park and big retail centre, 24-hour patrolled security, CCTV cameras, number plate surveillance and facial recognition.

The Mix also offers advanced biometric access control to the parking, main lobbies and lifts. Enjoy 24-hour security from the moment you enter Waterfall City right through to when you walk into your apartment at The Mix.

Strategically located

Situated midway between Johannesburg and Pretoria, the Waterfall Precinct is central to all the main Gauteng areas and lies within Midrand. The population increased by 73% between 2011 and 2019; 58% more than what Sandton has achieved – proof of the demand.

Inspired by the central location, The Mix has been positioned atop the iconic Mall of Africa, where you can easily access retail and Blue-chip companies within minutes. It’s also close to the Gautrain Station via the bus route system or road networks, such as the N1 highway and Allandale Road to easily Sandton, Pretoria and Fourways.