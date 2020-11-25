SA's top suburbs for new home buyers

Subject to the backlog being cleared at the Deeds Office, the data shows the affect of lockdown, with total first-time purchases dropping to 2,195 in 2020 from 4,992 in 2010 – a drop of about 55%.

Who's buying, and where

The highest number of first-time buyers in Cape Town was in the R1.5m to R3m band, while in Durban, Johannesburg and Pretoria it was in the R700,000 to R1m band, said the Lightstone report.

Most first-time buyers were aged between 21-25, followed by those under 20 – a surprising finding that homeowners were so young, said Lightstone. “Then the numbers drop from 26-30 and 31-35, and it’s in the 36-40 age group that repeat buyers overtake first-time buyers.”

Women make up most of the first-time homeowners, while men make up most of the repeat buyers.

This ties in with research data from credit bureau TPN, which shows that most property investors are in their mid-20s to early 30s. “The most active property investor buying in SA is female and under 30,” says Michelle Dickens, MD of TPN.

Most popular suburbs

In the Western Cape, Langa (112 purchases) and Belhar (91 purchases), situated on the Cape Flats, lead the way for first-time home buyers in Cape Town in 2020. Other suburbs in the top 10 included Plumstead, Observatory, Sea Point, Wynberg, Rondebosch and Claremont, all located in the southern suburbs, with Sea Point on the Atlantic seaboard and Ottery on the edge of the southern suburbs making up the balance.

In 2010, Belhar led the first-time buyers table, along with seven other suburbs appearing in both lists. The only newcomers in 2020 were Langa and Ottery, with Delft and Strandfontein Village dropping out.

In Johannesburg, Kensington (60 purchases), directly east of the city centre, was the first choice in 2020, up from fifth in 2010. Oakdene (one of five suburbs located south of the city) and Orange Grove (one of four in the northern suburbs) were next.

In Durban, first-time buyers have consistently been drawn to the same suburbs, with nine appearing in both the 2010 and 2020 top 10 lists. Bulwer (80 purchases), located close to the Durban CBD, was the leading choice in the period January to September 2020. Other suburbs to feature in both periods include Morningside, Reservoir Hills, Musgrave, Durban Central, Essenwood, Montclair, Newlands East and Umbilo. The new entrant in 2020 was Windermere, which replaced Earlsfield.

In Pretoria, Moreleta Park (147 purchases) is comfortably ahead of the other leading city-based suburbs. Moreleta Park is among the popular suburbs south and east of the Pretoria CBD, which include fellow top 10 choices Faerie Glen and Equestria.