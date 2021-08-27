World must rid itself of racism

Many of us fought hard to enthrone democracy in our land. A struggle that took us into a virtual civil war that lasted for 50 years. Sadly, racism rears it’s ugly head on a daily basis across our divided land.

Such hurtful behaviour is destructive, it divides a nation. Acts of racism have been closely woven into the larger canvas of humanity. The divisions and disunity that race and racism cause will continue for another few generations.

Our country is awash with racists of every colour and creed. It is a painful reminder that racism still dominates our fragmented society.

Never before have we seen such racial animosity throughout the world. Racism is a socially constructed disease of the mind, caused by ignorance. Our pursuit of a non-racial society has never ended, nor should it be retarded by racists who prey on helpless communities who rarely question venomous messages.

Across the globe we suffer from irrational behaviour due to vile racist practises that have persisted for too long. The spectre of racism which is never below the surface has come to haunt us. Racism is evil, and those who partake in it are colluding with the the devil.

Racism has over the past 75 years in our history left it’s brutal legacy, embedded in our collective memory. In it’s wake human lives have been sacrificed, and bonds of friendship and kinships burst asunder.

Racial supremacy is pure evil. Those who practise it are lost and in need of salvation. They are completely deceived by their own ignorance and blinded by their racism. Their virulent belief system continues to spawn hatred.

We must not bequeath to our children and grandchildren a stockpile of hatred and naked prejudice. These toxic and contagious twins have no place in a global world..

Farouk Araie, Actonville, Benoni