Letters

Opposition parties should stop grandstanding

By Reader Letter - 03 August 2021 - 11:37
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Picture: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

It is disheartening that in the light of the situation in our country, there are people who enjoy grandstanding, particularly the opposition political parties.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, despite the challenges he has, tries hard to hold the fort but he is forever distracted by either the public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who seems to have a vendetta against the president and the opposition parties and, of course, some media people.

We are facing Covid-19, which in itself has a direct impact on the nosedive of our economy, and now the looting. Opposition parties start to behave holier-than-thou, blaming everything on poverty and unemployment; this is absurd.

You don't destroy the pair of trousers you have simply because you need a shirt, then you want to be applauded for that, that is hogwash. Opposition parties, instead of coming with genuine plans to ameliorate the situation, are busy grandstanding as if they hold a magic wand.

A looted sofa, a coffin, car parts, is that a sign of hunger? Please spare us of our intelligence. Mkhwebane, please, there are so many unresolved issues in your office that need to be attended to and leave the president to tackle topical issues at stake now.

Makgato Raletsatsi, Tzaneen

Fire security cluster ministers, share intelligence report on riots, demands DA

Residents affected by riots and looting "deserve the full truth of why their lives and livelihoods were torn apart", says the DA.
News
20 hours ago

DA wants intelligence report on pro-Zuma protests and looting made public

The DA is pushing for access to a state security intelligence report compiled before protests and looting ignited in SA.
News
6 days ago

IEC to seek postponement of local polls after Moseneke’s call

Dikgang Moseneke said the inquiry had concluded that it was not reasonably possible that the local government elections scheduled for Oct. 27 would ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Who is the SA ‘silver surfer’ who won a medal at the Tokyo Olympics?
FROM THE SKY: Durban's gutted buildings, snaking queues and ongoing looting