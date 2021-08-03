Opposition parties should stop grandstanding

It is disheartening that in the light of the situation in our country, there are people who enjoy grandstanding, particularly the opposition political parties.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, despite the challenges he has, tries hard to hold the fort but he is forever distracted by either the public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who seems to have a vendetta against the president and the opposition parties and, of course, some media people.

We are facing Covid-19, which in itself has a direct impact on the nosedive of our economy, and now the looting. Opposition parties start to behave holier-than-thou, blaming everything on poverty and unemployment; this is absurd.

You don't destroy the pair of trousers you have simply because you need a shirt, then you want to be applauded for that, that is hogwash. Opposition parties, instead of coming with genuine plans to ameliorate the situation, are busy grandstanding as if they hold a magic wand.

A looted sofa, a coffin, car parts, is that a sign of hunger? Please spare us of our intelligence. Mkhwebane, please, there are so many unresolved issues in your office that need to be attended to and leave the president to tackle topical issues at stake now.

Makgato Raletsatsi, Tzaneen