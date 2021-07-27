DA wants intelligence report on pro-Zuma protests and looting made public

The DA wants the government to release a state security intelligence report on the recent violent pro-Jacob Zuma protests and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

State security minister Ayanda Dlodlo first mentioned the report at a press conference she addressed in the presence of police minister Bheki Cele.

It has since been the subject of controversy after Cele denied receiving the report.

Acting minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said it would not be in the interest of the government to release the intelligence information it had in the lead-up to the violence and looting.

On Tuesday DA leader John Steenhuisen said the party will file an application in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act to access the report.