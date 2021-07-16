ANC at risk of losing voters after unrest and riots, says Steenhuisen

“I think the government should have made a deployment of the military far sooner. I would have done it on Sunday night and I would have made a far bigger deployment.

“As a president you go in hard and you go in early to re-establish law and order, rather than trying to do it in dribs and drabs, as we saw what the result was. I think we could have saved more infrastructure, businesses and I think we would have brought the disorder to heel far sooner had there been sufficient resources on the ground,” he said.

Several government officials have since visited affected areas calling for calm.

On Friday Ramaphosa visited KwaZulu-Natal, where he is said to have hinted at a potential pardon for Zuma for his contempt of court imprisonment, a move Steenhuisen said would set a bad precedent for the country.

“I think that would be a terrible signal. It would show that violence pays, that if you burn down enough, damage enough, you will get your way. I think it would be a terrible thing if Mr Zuma was to be pardoned. He should face the full might of the law and the rule of law must apply equally to everyone in SA.

“If we allow him to escape through the back door, because his supporters threaten violence, then I think it's open season on our constitution, law and order in SA. That's a terrible precedent to set.”