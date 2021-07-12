Let's break free from prison of bitterness and anger

Before Nelson Mandela left prison he said: "As I stand before the door to my freedom, I realise that if I do not leave my pain, anger and bitterness behind me, I will still be in prison."

How many of us have imprisoned ourselves inside the walls of anger and bitterness? Holding grudges does not make you strong, it makes you bitter. Forgiveness does not make you weak, it sets you free.

Don't imprison yourself forever.

Kganthane R Lebaka by email