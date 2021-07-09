Vigilantes claim close to 300 lives in three months

Nearly 300 people were killed in the first three months of the year in incidents of mob justice across the country.

Nearly 300 people were killed in the first three months of the year in incidents of mob justice across the country.



Speaking during a webinar on vigilantism and human rights on Thursday, SA Police Service head of social crime prevention Maj-Gen Thokozani Mathonsi said this was a serious issue and that they were working with communities to curb the crime. ..