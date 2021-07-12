SA needs feared prisons like other African countries

The ANC has shot itself in the foot. President Cyril Ramaphosa was asked to tell the truth about the funding of his CR17 campaign but he dodged the truth. Now the country is in turmoil because of the lawlessness of the ANC government.

The destruction of the country while the police and army watch shows that we are in trouble. I urge Ramaphosa to step down immediately to avoid humiliation at next year’s ANC conference. The Nokosazana Dlamini-Zuma faction has been stronger than the CR17 faction from day one in Nasrec and the only difference was the CR17 funding. Our constitution will never work to rule the country. People are burning trucks in KwaZulu-Natal, yet the human rights commission has kept quiet but when the police take action it will start condoning them. A shortage of maximum security prisons in SA has made us the continent’s crime capital.

Ask Zimbabweans about Chikurubi maximum security prison, Nigerians about Kirikiri, Rwandans about Gitarama, Zambians about Mukobeko and Kenyans about Kamiti, to name just a few. The nationals of these countries based in SA would rather commit crimes and be jailed in SA than in their own countries because they will be treated much better in SA prisons than in their own countries.

Amos Motloding

Jamela, Limpopo