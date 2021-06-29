Upgrade to level 4 shows government's incompetence

As a mitigation measure against its own pathetic record of non-performance, government is sacrificing the usual suspects, which Ramaphosa calls “non-essential”; namely restaurants, the tourism sector as a whole and the hospitality sector.

Instead of getting the job of vaccinations prioritised and done, the government has announced a harder lockdown level with no consideration taken about international tourist groups that are already within our borders and those en route towards us.

There’s simply no consideration about the impact on people’s livelihoods and the job losses that will result as a result of this pathetic hollow government.

Of course, this attitude is not surprising considering that the minister of no tourism, Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, has since her appointment made it her mission to destroy tourism in SA.

As acting health minister, Kubayi-Ngubane is now able to do a proper job of completely obliterating and killing the tourism and hospitality sectors.

After all, I have no doubt that Kubayi-Ngubane will agree with Ramaphosa, and demonstrate their indifference, that these sectors are “non-essential”. People who still can’t objectively see how useless this government is are blind and choose not to see!

Manny de Freitas, DA MP