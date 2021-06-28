Liquor industry cries foul over total ban on sales
Jobs are on the line
SA should brace itself for a rough ride as it moves to level 4 lockdown and grapples with the fairly unknown and fast-spreading delta strain of Covid-19.
In his address last night, President Cyril Ramaphosa said they only knew about the presence of the delta variant on Friday after it was detected in Gauteng, Eastern Cape, Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape. Covid-19 has a had a tight hold on the country for the past few weeks, with Gauteng experiencing the worst of it, as it has been making up 60% of the country’s infections in the past week...
