Neglect by municipalities has criminal intent

By Reader Letter - 10 June 2021 - 09:50
The dilapidated and deteriorating Steve Tshwete Stadium in Moses Mabhida township, Kirkwood. The writer says billions are continually wasted on facilities that would be vandalised in no time, or just turn into white elephants.
Image: GroundUp/Mkhuseli Sizani

There we go again! Wasteful, fruitless expenditure, this time by the Tshwane municipality. Surely the leadership of some municipalities must undergo IQ tests. How can a municipality pay a security company to enable thieves to strip a stadium, as happened with the R44.3m sports stadium in Bronkhorstpruit. 

This is just a tip of the iceberg; surely there is more than meets the eye with regards to the security company hired to guard this important public asset. I would not be surprised that the company is owned by some highly connected people.

What does the law says in this regard, when a company fails to execute the work duly paid for it to do?

The issue of the Bronkhorstpruit sports ground is just but one of the many wasteful and fruitless expenditure our government is not bothered about. Billions are continually wasted on facilities that would be vandalised in no time, or just turn into white elephants, when they close even before they are officially opened.

What a shame!

Raletsatsi Makgato, by e-mail

