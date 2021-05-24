Multi-million rand taxi rank turns into a white elephant

Operators raised alarm about structural limitations

A R400m multistorey taxi rank complex, which opened for business 10 years ago, has turned into a white elephant as taxis use an open space adjacent to it to pick up commuters.



The complex on Harvey Street in the Bloemfontein CBD in the Free State is now being used by vagrants as a place to sleep and doubles up as a storage facility for hawkers to keep their merchandise...