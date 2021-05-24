Multi-million rand taxi rank turns into a white elephant
Operators raised alarm about structural limitations
A R400m multistorey taxi rank complex, which opened for business 10 years ago, has turned into a white elephant as taxis use an open space adjacent to it to pick up commuters.
The complex on Harvey Street in the Bloemfontein CBD in the Free State is now being used by vagrants as a place to sleep and doubles up as a storage facility for hawkers to keep their merchandise...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.