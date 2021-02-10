Heads must roll at Eskom
Absolutely criminal!
This is the only way to describe the amount of money spent by Eskom to build flats for its workers at Kusile power station in Delmas, Mpumalanga...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.