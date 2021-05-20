Letters

Art unduly overpriced

By reader letter - 20 May 2021 - 10:37
A boy and his mother look at the Zhengyang Gate Tower of Forbidden City made with Lego bricks at a Lego store in Beijing, China.
A boy and his mother look at the Zhengyang Gate Tower of Forbidden City made with Lego bricks at a Lego store in Beijing, China.
Image: Jason Lee

A local newspaper had two articles yesterday that challenge the nature of art, a Lego sculpture and a computer-drawn portrait.

The first one, a Lego construction that sells for $1,500, seems childish in its use of a child's toy and is potentially dangerous as anyone who has stepped on a Lego block knows.

The second, a computer-drawn portrait of Edmond de Belamy, seems derivative and rather blurry but sold for an astonishing $432,500. This might be a defining example of the computer acronym GIGO – garbage in, garbage out.

A third overall concern is the cost of some art, with Wikipedia listing almost 40 pieces sold for over $100m. Surely, a better use of that money might be to build a few hospitals. I know art is much broader in range and that I like as art works but at times it seems someone is playing a prank, a very expensive prank on the art world.

Turn the computer off, put the Lego blocks away and get out into the sun with some watercolour paints.

Dennis Fitzgerald
 Melbourne, Australia

South African poet and sculptor Pitika Ntuli wins a Global Fine Art Award in Paris

South African sculptor, poet and writer Pitika Ntuli on Tuesday added another accolade to his impressive CV, being awarded the Global Fine Art ...
Good Life
1 day ago

'It's been a dream': SA artist on penciling character for new Batman comic book

“As a visual artist, there are only a couple of spaces that mean pivotal things for your career,” says Loyiso Mkize.
S Mag
1 week ago

GALLERY | A glimpse into Nelson Makamo’s latest exhibition

Nelson Makamo's latest exhibition is a celebration of everyday people's stories.
S Mag
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
X