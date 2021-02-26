Prevost expresses complex experiences of being a woman in this era

Sculptor tackles GBV issues through art

Growing up in a family of artists and musicians, Dora Prevost sought to discover her own creative bone. Struggling to find the right art form, she landed on the splendid world of sculptural art.



With no formal training or education in the art form, Prevost has made waves in the art scene even catching the attention of a number of art prizes, including her PPC Imaginarium Awards win and being listed as one of the 2019 Emerging Artists with Design Indaba. After years of abandoning the hobby, she came back into the world of art to express and celebrate the complex experiences of being a woman in the 21st century...