Govt fails to forge a united nation

Everyone, especially our politicians, is preaching about unity in SA, however no-one is putting an effort to make it happen. We keep on asking ourselves what went wrong? There are few things ANC failed to acquire as a ruling party, including forging an inclusive society. They must stop reminding this nation about the bad things apartheid has caused and work hard for a better SA.

Hendrik Verwoerd, John Vorster and PW Botha are all dead, but now we keep on teaching our children about these apartheid leaders. Our school children were born after 1994 and they are being taught when they see a white child they must see an enemy.

Our TV programmes on the national broadcaster are 90% political. BEE should've been scraped years ago. Now there are some positions in the public sector that whites, irrespective of their qualifications, will never bother apply for because they are excluded.

Will whites attend a Freedom Day rally? Can white youth attend Youth Day rally? Can they attend Reconciliation Day rally? The answer is that whites now feel unwanted in their country of birth, because they regarded as enemies.

What happened to the laws that enforced law and order, discouraging the senseless killings today?

Amos Motloding, Jamela Village