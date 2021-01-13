Business executive freed citrus estate workers from slavery conditions

How Dolly Mokgatle freed citrus estate workers from slave labour

Former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke, in his first book, My Own Liberator, writes on pages 242 and 243 about a 1989 strike by workers at Zebediela Citrus Estate outside Polokwane in Limpopo, whom he defended with two other advocates, instructed by the Black Lawyers Association’s (BLA) Legal Education Centre (LEC).



“The citrus produce was exported to Europe under the brand name Outspan. The working conditions on the citrus farms were horrendous and the wages were a pittance. The workers balloted for a strike and downed tools. Management, shocked by their impertinence and their ingratitude, fired several hundred workers summarily...