Bizarre 'apartheid' system condemned
Worry as pupils from different grades are forced to share one class
Teachers in farm schools in Delmas, Mpumalanga, are forced to teach pupils in three different grades in one class, simultaneously, due to a shortage of schools.
The bizarre system, which is endorsed by the provincial education department, also sees pupils in Waaikraal, a growing rural community near the mining town, battling to learn as they have to take 15-minute intervals in between lessons for the other grades they share a classroom with...
