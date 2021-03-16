Letters

Media snubbed Noxolo

By reader letter - 16 March 2021 - 10:10
Noxolo Maqashalala played Viwe in the 2003 SABC1 youth drama series Tsha Tsha. She also appeared on Generations, Rhythm City and Intersexions.
The life of Noxolo Maqashalala is more than the three lines on 6pm news bulletin on SABC, eNCA and Newzroom Afrika.

Either the television journalists are too lazy to find the person behind the face of Maqashalala by speaking to her colleagues and friends.

I thank PowerFM's Kwena Moabele, who called actor Dumisani Mbebe who worked with Noxie. May your family find strength in this difficult time. You blessed us with your talent.

Rest in peace, Noxolo.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane, e-mail

