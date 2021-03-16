‘His death leaves the whole of SA poorer’ - Mfundi Vundla pays tribute to Menzi Ngubane

Generations creator and celebrated producer Mfundi Vundla has joined the chorus of heartfelt tributes to late veteran actor Menzi Ngubane, calling his death a “devastating loss” to the whole of SA.

Menzi died on Saturday after suffering a stroke at his home. He was 56 and is survived by his wife Sikelelwa and two daughters.

Mfundi and Menzi worked together for more than 10 years on several productions, including Generations and the 2011 film How to Steal 2 Million.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE just hours after Menzi’s death, Mfundi said he was shocked by the news and struggling to come to terms with the loss.

He said he was at home watching a documentary when he receiving a call from a family member to tell him Menzi had passed away.

“It was so sad. I stood there in shock. He was one of SA’s most talented actors and it is a big loss. He had health challenges but always bounced back. I am devastated.”