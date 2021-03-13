'Tsha Tsha' actress Noxolo Maqashalala dies

Eastern Cape actress Noxolo Maqashalala has died. She was 44.

According to family friend Senyukele Zibobo, Maqashalala's body was found at her Honeydew home in Johannesburg on Friday.

“I received a call from her brother informing me of her death. Someone went to drop off something at her place and realised there was something strange,” said Zibobo, adding that the person found her body inside the house.

Forensic personnel was called immediately.

“The forensic personnel told them that they suspected she had been dead for almost a week,” he said.

Zibobo said a family meeting would seat on Sunday for a way forward.

Maqashalala was born in KwaBhaca (formerly Mount Frere).

Many will remember Maqashalala for her lead role as Viwe in the 2003 SABC1 youth drama series Tsha Tsha. She also appeared on Generations, Rhythm City and Intersexions.

DispatchLIVE