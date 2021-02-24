SA is surely going the Zimbabwe route of ruin

All this sickness of state capture happened with all ANC leaders watching and no one lifted a finger. Had they acted early, a lot of money would have been saved.

When we vote for them we are doing the same mistakes that was done by those ANC members who watched while they were looting. This country is going the Zimbabwe way.

We still have the chance to save this country irrespective of colour or political affiliation. Let us do the right thing for the next generation. We are already doomed. I believe we have the expertise but with the ANC at the helm we won't bring any change. Trust me on this one.

Ngobeni Lindokuhle, Barberton farm prison