Ruling elite in Zimbabwe live it up as poor starve

While ordinary Zimbabweans wallow in poverty, politicians are living it up and even securing luxurious lives for the spouses of former presidents



President Emmerson Mnangagwa has passed a law that would ensure former first lady Grace Mugabe and her successors are set for life. The law applies only to the wives of anyone who has been the neighbouring country’s president since December 31 1987...