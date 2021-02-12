South Africa

Covid worsened Eastern Cape school dropout rate in 2020, says MEC

By Gugu Phandle - 12 February 2021 - 11:39
Eastern Cape education MEC Fundile Gade. File photo.
Eastern Cape education MEC Fundile Gade. File photo.
Image: MICHAEL PINYANA

More than 130,000 Eastern Cape pupils are believed to have dropped out in the 2020 academic year.

Education MEC Fundile Gade says given the effects of Covid-19 on the province, it could be assumed that many pupils left school for economic and social reasons, as well as school transfers and loss of interest in schooling.

Gade was addressing the national education portfolio committee on Thursday afternoon.

Elaborating on the reasons for the 7.4% dropout rate, Gade said unemployment and the need for children to help parents look after siblings may have played a part.

For more on this article, please visit DispatchLIVE.

Eastern Cape gives no-fee online public schooling green light

The Eastern Cape legislature has passed a motion to launch a no-fee, public online schools in the province.
News
1 week ago

Bleak year ahead for Eastern Cape schools with budget slashed

Many Eastern Cape schools will operate on blind faith when their doors open at the end of January due to the dramatic budget cuts made to the ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Surviving the second wave: Anxiety & fatigue on SA's Covid frontline
'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
X