Country's crime stems from denial

This article "Captain happy with sentences for rapist gang" penned by Tankiso Makhetha highlights, among other things, how the scourge of rape is a manifestation of other bigger probably systemic problems facing our country, problems which seem to be aggravating in the recent decade or so.

Denial, obfuscation, deflection, philosophising, diversion, scape-goating, rationalising or looking the other way will not conceal the harsh reality most honest living South Africans have to contend with almost daily, i.e. that our country is being plagued by many forms of increasingly rampant crime.

From the brazen plundering of our country's strategic public infrastructure e.g. electricity pylons, railway lines cabling, telecoms networks, traffic lights cabling, siphoning of fuel from state-owned underground distribution pipelines to social crimes like rape, to name a few. Some of these crimes were unheard off in our beautiful country before.