Disabled women a target for rapists

"We want to see if you cry. We want to know if you can scream."

That was allegedly the reason given by five men who gang-raped a deaf woman.

Her story was one of many told by disabled women in a report launched yesterday evening in Johannesburg.

The investigation into gender-based violence risk factors for women with disabilities was conducted by the Hlanganisa Institute for Development in Southern Africa (Hidsa) through the Joint Gender Fund.

The raped woman's friend, a teacher at a school for the deaf in Gauteng, relayed her horrific story.

She said the men had often seen her friend walking in the street and were angered that she would not respond to their catcalls.

"They were like, 'this one will not even be able to tell anyone', and they went and raped her. Five men."

The woman claimed her friend reported the incident to the police but they couldn't understand her, so a case was never opened.

In SA, women with disabilities are twice as likely to become victims of sexual abuse, rape and intimate partner violence, and are also more psychologically vulnerable than non-disabled women, the report said.

The study found women with visual impairments and those with mental challenges were much more at risk than women with other forms of disabilities.

"The assumption made was that those with a visual impairment would not be able to identify perpetrators and those with mental challenges may not remember what could have happened," according to report author Dr Sisa Ngabaza, lecturer at the department of women and gender studies at the University of the Western Cape.

Data was collected through focus groups and interviews with women living with different disabilities in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape, Limpopo and the Western Cape in September.