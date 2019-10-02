'Rapes weren't serious', says lawyer

A lawyer of a convicted serial rapist yesterday pleaded with the court to give his client a lenient sentence because the injuries sustained by his victims were "minimal".

Advocate Christopher Pillay pleaded with the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg to deviate from prescribed maximum sentence for his convicted rapist client Benito Ben Semelane.

Acting judge Prince Manyathi found Semelane, 28, guilty on a raft of charges including eight rapes and multiple kidnappings.

He sentenced him to eight life sentences for the rape of eight women after he and his gang terrorised the communities of Katlehong, Eden Park, Zonkizizwe and Palm Ridge on the East Rand over a four-year period between 2013 and 2017.

Semelane and his gang allegedly planned their attacks by waiting for unsuspecting women commuters at taxi ranks. From there, they followed their victims with the intention to rape and rob them.

Manyathi also sentenced Semelane to a further combined 32 years imprisonment for kidnapping, assault, robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition. The sentences will run concurrently.

During mitigation of sentence, Pillay said: "These were not the most serious rapes because the injuries were minimal.

"As far as physical injuries are concerned, it does not seem as though there were physical attacks aside from the rapes. I don't want to underplay the seriousness of the crimes committed because my client will need to be punished, but a lighter sentence would be appropriate considering the circumstances I have pointed out."