Education department apologises for using 'sex' to promote reading
The basic education department has been criticised for the way in which it promoted its Read to Lead campaign, which encourages South Africans to "make reading sexy".
At the weekend, the department's spokesperson, Elijah Mhlanga, took to Twitter to share images of women reading. He said they were "aimed at promoting reading among young adults, people of school-going age and society in general".
Drop All and Read, once a day, pause other activities and read a book. Readers are leaders, they say. @DBE_SA #ReadtoLead pic.twitter.com/ZhigfOsyec— Elijah Mhlanga (@ElijahMhlanga) August 10, 2019
Reading for leisure is also therapeutic. It relaxes the mind, body and soul. @DBE_SA #ReadtoLead pic.twitter.com/gPUhlqUf5v— Elijah Mhlanga (@ElijahMhlanga) August 10, 2019
However, the images of half-naked women sparked an outcry, as bewildered Twitter users questioned the department’s failure to recognise the inappropriateness of the pictures.
A day after women's day. Knowing they play an important role in shaping children's perceptions, including on gender, @ElijahMhlanga & @DBE_SA choose to objectify women for a reading campaign? You know better and should apologise. pic.twitter.com/qALClCKbL5— Roné McFarlane (@Rownsterr) August 12, 2019
I encourage reading but I have never used images of scantily clad women to promote reading.— Mandl'eNkosi (@MandlaMagagula) August 12, 2019
This is probably because I want to protect the public.
Please pass this note to Elijah Mhlanga. pic.twitter.com/npH2jN7XGi
I cannot believe that in this day & age we allow such demeaning, sexist, thoughtless & chauvinistic adverts to be what is meant to inspire young people to read, no wonder we are not winning the war against illiteracy at all levels of society @DBE_SA @ElijahMhlanga #ReadtoLead pic.twitter.com/mtaa6RLd0d— Mthunzi Mdwaba (@Tzoro1) August 11, 2019
He can block me all he wants , but tell @ElijahMhlanga to stop using women as sex symbols when trying to get his message across‼️ ALL this from the face of @DBE_SA . COME ON ‼️— Nomfundo Khanyile (@NTKhanyile) August 11, 2019
Issued apology
Following the backlash, Mhlanga apologised, saying the intention was to highlight literacy issues faced by South Africans.
"I have noted that one image, in particular, may have offended sensitive viewers. This, however, was not the intention and we strongly reject any view to that effect. To those I disappointed, and indeed those of you who are offended by the use of the images, I apologise," Mhlanga said.
However, he revealed that this was not the first time the images had been used to promote the campaign.
"I have previously promoted this reading campaign on Twitter using the same images, in 2016, 2017 and 2018. However, there was no discontent or discomfort raised at the time. In fact, it started a discourse on reading," he said.
According to Mhlanga, the decision to use the images was based on the fact that "contemporary audiences that consume media tend to be open about sex and sexuality. I therefore have a full understanding of representation and metaphoric content.
"In this context, I pushed the boundary slightly in order to play around with meaning, and push a narrative about reading as an activity that can be done for fun and leisure."
Mhlanga believes the images will encourage the youth to read more.
"In your comfort zone, wherever you may be, you are at liberty to take a book and read, and this is what we encourage. You can do this alone or with your partner, as long as the nation is reading.
"We hope this issue will heighten interest in and sustain a conversation about the importance of reading and its significance in human development. Yours in reading."