#PitoriDictionary | Feeling left out? Ska wara ntwana‚ we got you!
If there's a language that we actually need to put some bullet proof vests on‚ it's that Pitori lingo. Fam‚ that language is everything and makes everyone who speaks it get an upgrade in coolness.
The real #NationalTreasure.
Sepitori (pronounced S'Pitori) is a language spoken by residents of Pretoria (called Pitori by most natives). The language is an informal language and a result of mixing mainly Sepedi and Setswana. There are other borrowed words from other informal languages such as Tsotsi taal‚ which makes Pitori lingo even more complex and beautiful.
It's understood‚ like a language on its own‚ and is one of the most spoken languages in the northern parts of Gauteng.
Just in case you have been missing out‚ Twitter came through with a dictionary and here are some of our fave words.
Get you some education fam‚ S'Pitori is the future‚ for sure!
When a woman is just a lot for the game!
#PitoriDictionary My favorite words Lepyatla/ Chipi = A beautiful/ Hot Woman 😂— Karabo Mokgoko 🦄 (@Karabo_Mokgoko) April 11, 2018
A traditional doctor issa Medunsa (medical university name) on the floor. See what they did there?
#PitoriDictionary— Ladybug🐞 (@Rabiie_TheeCute) April 11, 2018
Medunsa by floor - traditional healer pic.twitter.com/MyRF0JEDCb
After they ask you 'din'tshang?' this will follow.
O Wet’e? = Are you ok/ fine/ good? #PitoriDictionary— Karabo Mokgoko 🦄 (@Karabo_Mokgoko) April 11, 2018
When you just need to know if the girl single or nah?
#PitoriDictionary— BLACK BURGER (@KokiWrites) April 11, 2018
Non-Pretorian: This girl is pretty, I wonder if she's dating anyone at the moment.
Pretorian: Mara lepyatla le leja kemang? pic.twitter.com/YqHetd346Q
They don't care if they are Ipanema or Marabastad R10 ones‚ they are tlep tleps for them.
When that girl is too hot for words!
#PitoriDictionary— Mellow_Omhle🔥 (@LesegoOlivia) April 11, 2018
Ke speke daai kind - That girl is hot pic.twitter.com/hcOxNpoiBa
You gotta know your money or else you'll be freaking out when you asked for boys or a dollar...
Ntjaka - my dawg— BELOVED. (@DarelD11) April 11, 2018
Dintshang - what's up
Ova - to talk
R1 - dollar
R2 - Boys
R10 - Jacket
R100 - Clipa
R200 - Two clipa#PitoriDictionary
When you dressed to the nines!
Odi Bofile - You Are Wearing Nice#PitoriDictionary pic.twitter.com/HwaDOhGLhW— 012Representative 😎 (@TshegoMathibe_) April 11, 2018
We all know Pitori will eventually take over and be a national language.
Best prepare yourself fam! Otherwise o tla sala!