If there's a language that we actually need to put some bullet proof vests on‚ it's that Pitori lingo. Fam‚ that language is everything and makes everyone who speaks it get an upgrade in coolness.

The real #NationalTreasure.

Sepitori (pronounced S'Pitori) is a language spoken by residents of Pretoria (called Pitori by most natives). The language is an informal language and a result of mixing mainly Sepedi and Setswana. There are other borrowed words from other informal languages such as Tsotsi taal‚ which makes Pitori lingo even more complex and beautiful.

It's understood‚ like a language on its own‚ and is one of the most spoken languages in the northern parts of Gauteng.

Just in case you have been missing out‚ Twitter came through with a dictionary and here are some of our fave words.

Get you some education fam‚ S'Pitori is the future‚ for sure!

When a woman is just a lot for the game!