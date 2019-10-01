Let's support all grade 12 pupils in their final exams

Former president Nelson Mandela once said: "Education is a great engine of personal development."

In three weeks from today, grade 12 pupils will be writing their final exams. I urge all grade 12 pupils to make us proud by excelling in the exams. I urge teachers and parents to support to these pupils.

To everyone writing grade 12 exams, I humbly ask you to put everything on hold in pursuit of your goal, which is to do well in the final exams. You need to be committed and study hard for there is no success that will come while you sit around and do nothing.

Make use of SABC Education programmes and the study manuals in newspapers. Know that success is shy, it won't come when you are sitting and watching it. Know that by passing your exams, you will have taken a step towards pushing back the frontiers of poverty in SA.

Malphia Honwane, eManyeleti