Matric dance is unnecessary

I am one of the people who does not understand the need or importance of matric dance.

I find it unnecessary and time consuming, as the event itself has no relationship with the academic set-up or learner performance at all.

I see it as a platform that exposes poor learners who cannot afford these expensive outfits.

I also don't find logic behind school learners bringing 'a date' when all they should be focusing on is doing well in the upcoming exams.

Why should learners be put under siege and circumstantially urged to wear fancy clothes at an event that is supposed to motivate them to excel in their exams?