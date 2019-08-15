Matric dance is unnecessary
I am one of the people who does not understand the need or importance of matric dance.
I find it unnecessary and time consuming, as the event itself has no relationship with the academic set-up or learner performance at all.
I see it as a platform that exposes poor learners who cannot afford these expensive outfits.
I also don't find logic behind school learners bringing 'a date' when all they should be focusing on is doing well in the upcoming exams.
Why should learners be put under siege and circumstantially urged to wear fancy clothes at an event that is supposed to motivate them to excel in their exams?
Why don't we have a farewell function at school, invite parents, a motivational speaker, pastors, community leaders and other exemplary stakeholders, and bid farewell to the learners in a dignified manner?
The best thing we can ever expect from grade 12 learners is academic excellence, so how is the matric dance event contributing to that?
These gatherings have been turned into fashion shows where the focus is on who wore the best outfit instead of bidding farewell to all the matriculants and also wishing them well in their exams.
It is at these events where learners indulge in alcohol and other substances. I wish schools could completely scrap this practice and keep it simple, thus contributing to learners, remembering who they are. The road is still long and this distraction is unnecessary.
Malphia Honwane, Gottenburg eManyeleti