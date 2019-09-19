Leave school football alone, Safa

If the allegations that the reason the South African Football Association (Safa) wants to take over running of schools football is because of money are true, then I'm at a loss for words.

For me, having the South African Schools Football Association (Sasfa) running school football makes a lot of sense. Safa's plate is currently full.

I thought bumbling senior national squads would be reason enough for Safa to concentrate more on those senior squads.

School sport needs people who have both a teaching and sports background. We have enough of those.