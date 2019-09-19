Leave school football alone, Safa
If the allegations that the reason the South African Football Association (Safa) wants to take over running of schools football is because of money are true, then I'm at a loss for words.
For me, having the South African Schools Football Association (Sasfa) running school football makes a lot of sense. Safa's plate is currently full.
I thought bumbling senior national squads would be reason enough for Safa to concentrate more on those senior squads.
School sport needs people who have both a teaching and sports background. We have enough of those.
Having Sasfa looking at school football solely means it's easy to spot problems when they emerge and sort them out quickly.
School football will be lost. Let's not forget that some schools have been caught cheating by using overage players. Sasfa has been able to catch those offending schools and suspend them.
Safa doesn't have a great record of catching cheats.
If Safa is truly struggling financially, then calls for the current executive to step down make sense. Instead of messing with the future of our school kids, they should walk away.
Richardson Mzaidume, Pimville
